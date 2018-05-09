IOK people being silenced with military might: Gilani

Resistance leaders visit families of martyrs

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has cautioned people of Jammu and Kashmir against the divide-and-rule policy of pro-India politicians and stressed unity among all those pursuing the sacred mission of freedom.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Almighty Allah is the only Guardian and He only can save us from this turmoil and testing time.” He asked the people to repose faith in Almighty Allah and seek refuge in Him only as “this will definitely infuse spirits and rejuvenate our will power against all brutalities and hardships we face while pursuing pious and sacred mission”.

The APHC Chairman expressed concern over continuous bloodbath in South Kashmir and said that people of occupied Kashmir were being silenced with military might.

He paid rich tributes to teenager Sufail Ahmed Butt who succumbed to his injuries while battling for life at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday. Sufail was injured in the firing of the Indian troops on protesters during a cordon and search operation in Shopian on Sunday.

“Our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation and putting a huge responsibility on our shoulders to honour these sacrifices and take the movement to its logical end,” Syed Ali Gilani said.

Despite using arbitrary measures and turning Jammu and Kashmir into a battle field, Indian authorities have failed to break our resolve, he said, adding that since past seven decades, hundreds and thousands of people were killed by the troops.

Voicing serious concern over the spree of killings, the octogenarian leader said, “The policy of oppression can’t deter people from pursuing the sacred movement.” He appealed to world human rights organisations, OIC and Pakistan to raise their voice and come to the rescue of oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, pro-resistance leaders Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakim Abdul Rashid and Javaid Ahmad Mir, today, visited the residences of martyrs Youth Adil Ahmad Yattoo and Fayaz Ahmad Hamal and expressed solidarity with their families. They also visited the residence of a teenage youth who was crushed to death by an army vehicle. Shabbir Ahmad Dar also led a team to martyrs house in Srinagar. JKSM leaders visited different areas of Srinagar and expressed condolences with the martyrs’ families. A delegation of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat (TeM) visited Ganderbal to offer sympathies to the bereaved family of martyred Professor Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt. Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza along with a party delegation visited the family of martyr Sajjad Ahmad Rathar at Dooru Shahabad and paid tributes to Sajjad and other martyrs.

TeM Chairman Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui in a statement while condemning the killings said that New Delhi had waged a war against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the UK, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, chairman South Asia Centre for Peace and Human rights UK speaking at a function in Slough appealed to the international community to take notice of the planned genocide in occupied Kashmir.

