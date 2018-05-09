Modi okays deployment of killer Black Cat commandos in IOK

New Delhi, May 09 (KMS): Fed up with popular resistance movement in occupied Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has sanctioned the deployment of especially trained in killing, National Security Guards, in the occupied territory.

Indian Home Secretary Rajiv Guaba has issued a written direction to the armed forces and other agencies for the deployment of the Black Cat commandos in occupied Kashmir. The move will have far reaching implications for the already volatile situation in the territory.

The development comes even after the Mehbooba Mufti-led regime had informed Delhi that Srinagar did not need the NSG.

According to an Indian Home Ministry official, the NSG will undertake house-to-house search operations. “The NSG will use state-of-the-art weapons including ‘through the wall’ radars, sniper rifles and corner shot assault weapons, and demolition experts trained for such interventions, the official added.

It goes without saying that the NSG has specialized in killing, as said by one of experts who has a close watch on NSG activities, so far.

