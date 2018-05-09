OIC IPHRC condemns Indian military violence in IOK

Jeddah, May 09 (KMS): The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly denounced the violence perpetrated by the Indian forces against the people of occupied Kashmir.

The IPHRC in a statement issued in Jeddah said, the violence goes against India’s human rights obligations and well-established international human rights norms.

“At least two 20 people, mostly youth, lost their lives in the last week of inhuman and arbitrary crackdown by the Indian occupation forces in the Shopian district of occupied Kashmir. Dozens of others suffered serious injuries caused by the indiscriminate use of live ammunition, pellets and teargas by Indian forces. A civilian was even crushed under the wheels of an armored vehicle, video of which went viral on the social media, despite curbs on internet services,” it said.

The IPHRC extended condolences to the bereaved families and said that it also shared the concerns of the UN and OIC Secretary Generals on the human rights situation in the occupied territory. It appealed to the international community in particular the OIC Member States to take cognizance of the ongoing bloodshed and impress upon India to put an immediate end to the continued human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and bring to book all those who are responsible.

The IPHRC also welcomed the pronouncements made by the recently concluded 45th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers concerning OIC’s principled position on supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination; bringing an end to human rights violations; and resolving the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

