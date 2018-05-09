Report on 2010 killings won’t be made public: IOK regime to HC

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet administration has informed the High Court that it will not make public report of Koul Commission on the killings by the Indian troops during the 2010 mass uprising.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the administration to produce in sealed cover the inquiry report of Justice (retd) M L Koul into the killings during 2010 uprising.

In its objections to a Public Interest Litigation filed by a social organization Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Forum through its General Secretary M M Shuja, the puppet administration said that “in keeping with the sensitivities involved in the matter and the security concerns related to the case, the government cannot make public the recommendations”.

In response to this submission, Advocate Shafqat Nazir representing the petitioner said that the Commission’s proceedings being judicial in nature were bound to be made public. “Judicial proceedings cannot be concealed,” he said.

As per reports, the Koul Commission in its findings has indicted the Indian troops for firing upon demonstrators without magisterial orders and use of disproportionate force on the protesters. The Commission has also reportedly said that both administration and police were inactive and indolent in tackling the protests.

Like this: Like Loading...