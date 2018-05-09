Students rock Kashmir against killings

OIC body condemns Indian terrorism in IOK

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, students of the University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology and Central University of Kashmir, today, hit the streets against the killing of a varsity professor and other youth by the Indian troops in south Kashmir on Sunday.

Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt along with nine other youth was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Badigam area of in Shopian. The students assembled in the respective campuses of the universities in Srinagar, Awantipora and Ganderbal and raised pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Scores of students of Central University of Kashmir assembled in the campus and offered prayers in absentia for the professor and other martyrs.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown continued in Shopian and Pulwama districts against the killings. Shopian witnessed the strike for the 13th consecutive day, today. All educational institutions were closed while traffic was off the road. Shutdown was also observed in Bhaderwah and other areas of Jammu region against the Indian barbarism in the Valley. Hundreds of traders, civil society members, fruit growers, industrialists and bar members took out a rally in Sopore to mourn the killings.

The Chairman of Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar speaking to the mourners at the residence of Professor Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt in Chandan area of Ganderbal said that the sacrifice of Dr Rafi had added another golden chapter to the freedom movement of Kashmir. Other Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Javaid Ahmad Mir, and delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Muslim League also visited the martyr’s residence in Ganderbal. Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Nisar Ahmed Rathar visited the residences of martyrs in Islamabad and Shopian districts.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar cautioned people of Jammu and Kashmir against the divide-and-rule policy of pro-India politicians. He appealed to world to raise its voice against the embattled people of occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, weary of ongoing massive popular resistance in occupied Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has approved the deployment of especially trained in killing, National Security Guards, in the occupied territory. A Home Ministry official told media that Black Cat commandos of NSG would use state-of-the-art weapons including health hazard through-the-wall radars, sniper rifles and corner shot assault weapons during house-to-house search operations in the territory.

In Jeddah, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in a statement strongly denounced the brutalities of Indian forces against the people of Kashmir. It mentioned the killing of at least 20 people by the Indian troops in the past one week in Shopian and said that the killings were against well-established international human rights norms. The OIC body extended condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to the international community particularly the OIC member states to take cognizance of the ongoing bloodshed and impress upon India to put an immediate end to the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

