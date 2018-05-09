University students protest against killings in IOK

Complete shutdown continues in Shopian and Pulwma

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, students of the University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Central University of Kashmir (CUK), today, held protests against the killing of an assistant professor and other youth by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir on Sunday.

Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt, a resident of Ganderbal was martyred by the troops in Badigam village of Shopian along with nine other youth during cordon and firing on protesters in the area. One injured succumbed in a Srinagar hospital, yesterday, raising the Shopian toll to 11.

The Kashmir University students assembled in the university premises in Srinagar and started shouting slogans against the killings. They also raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) also held protest in Awantipora against the bloodbath by the troops in Shopian. The students assembled in the University premises and started raising slogans against India.

Scores of students from various departments of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) assembled on the campus and raised pro-freedom slogans in Badgam. They also offered prayers in absentia for the martyrs.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in Shopian and Pulwama districts against the killings. Media reports said that Shopian district is observing the strike for the past 13 days without any break. A civilian was killed in Turkewangam village of Shopian 13 days ago. Later, Sameer Tiger and his associate were martyred in Drubgam area of nearby Pulwama district.

On Sunday last, 10 youth including a university professor were killed in Badigam village of Shopian. One more among dozens of injured civilians succumbed at SMHS taking the overall death toll to 11.

All educational institutions are closed while public transport is off the road in the two districts.

