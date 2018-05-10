India wants to ruin Kashmir before leaving in 2025: Mufti Nasir

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti-designate and vice Chairman of Muslim Personal Law Board, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has said that India cannot win the war against the Kashmiris and will leave the territory in 2025.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a media interview in Srinagar said, “India’s days are numbered in Kashmir. They cannot hold Kashmiris for long.”

In 2019, he added, the main agenda of major political parties in India will be that Kashmir is a complicated problem and despite the use of all means, New Delhi could not suppress the Kashmiris’ resistance.

He said that the Indian government had used all kind of force against the Kashmiris under ‘Operation All-Out’ but failed to intimidate them into submission. “Before leaving, they will wipe out the young generation, shatter economy and spread moral degradation,” he added.

When all these tactics of terrorizing the Kashmiris will not work, the Mufti said, the Indians will persuade their own people that it is futile to stay in Kashmir. “They will make a public opinion against staying in Kashmir and will, then, leave it,” he said. Mufti said that Kashmir movement was at its peak and even the professors and engineers were laying their lives for the cause of freedom from Indian bondage.

