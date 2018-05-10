Naqash, Mir, Hakim enquire about health of injured youth

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Javaid Ahmad Mir and Hakim Abdul Rashid visited SMHS hospital to see dozens of pellet and bullet injured teenagers by Indian forces.

The leaders in their statements strongly condemned the continued ruthless and indiscriminate target pellet and bullet firing by forces on teenagers and students and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Castigating these extreme oppressive tactics unleashed by Indian forces they said India has made it a policy to kill, injure, maim and blind Kashmiri through the oppressive tactics to ruin their life.

Hurriyat leader, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi visited Shopian at the residence of martyr Sadam Padder and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. He on the occasion said that the sacrifices offered by the mujahedeen would not go waste and the struggle for liberation would continue till complete success.

The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement in Srinagar termed the statement of Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat about Kashmir as provocative.

A DFP spokesperson said that General Rawat’s recent statement is in contrast to his last one where he had said that issues must be resolved mutually. He said that arrogant people like General Rawat will see the success of Kashmiri people with their eyes.

Illegally detained Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akber Butt in a statement in Srinagar, reacting to the statement of the Indian Army Chief, said Kashmiris will never surrender before Indian military might. He said people will continue the ongoing freedom movement till taking it to its logical end and Indian forces cannot suppress it through its military might.

Chief patron of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R (JKLF-R), Barrister Abdul Majeeed Trambu in statement expressed deep grief over the death of a tourist from Chennai at Narbal in Srinagar.

