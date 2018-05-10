Pro-India politicians responsible for Kashmiris’ genocide: JKPM

Jammu, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has said that pro-India political parties are a partner in the crimes against humanity being committed by the Indian troops in the territory.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement in Jammu said that power hungry political parties like Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC), pretending to be the sympathisers of Kashmiris, had blood stains of innocent Kashmiris on their hands.

He said that they were the real collaborators in the bloodbath being witnessed on the streets and meadows of occupied Kashmir. He said that these parties had mortgaged their conscience in return for power and they had been the biggest stumbling block in the resolution of the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

Describing the all-party meeting of the pro-India parties as a farcical move to befool the Kashmiris, the JKPM leader said that these parties had never been sincere in protecting and safeguarding the interests of the Kashmiri people.

