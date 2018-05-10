Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait row: AMU students refuse to end boycott

New Delhi, May 10 (KMS): The Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Tariq Mansoor, met the Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss issues concerning the premier academic institution, engulfed in controversy over a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on its premises.

The row began on May 02 when Hindu extremists affiliated with ruling BJP barged into the university and asked for removing the portrait of the Quaid-e-Azam. The Hindu extremists also raised provocative slogans and misbehaved with the university students. Instead of taking the mischievous elements to task, the Indian police, on the contrary, admonished the students. This led to class boycott by the students who are demanding action against the Hindu intruders. The students are also asking for a judicial probe into the police action and the manner in which the row erupted.

After meeting Rajnath Singh, Tariq Mansoor tried to hush-up the matter and told reporters that the meeting was fixed long ago and had nothing to do with the current controversy.

The university has formed a 16-member coordination committee of senior faculty members to talk with the protesting students. Several AMU students are on an indefinite sit-in after a clash with the police on May 02.

Like this: Like Loading...