Sehrai concerned over jailed party leader’s plight

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed concern over deteriorating health condition of senior party leader, Mir Hafizullah, who is under arrest in Islamabad district.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “If anything untoward happens to him the authorities will be squarely responsible for it.”

Sehrai, who is under house arrest, also condemned continued arrest of party leader Muhammad Ashraf Laya.

