Stop playing politics over tourist’s death: Sikh body

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC), a Sikh representative body, while warning pro-India politicians against playing politics over the death of a tourist in an incident in the territory, has demanded a high level probe into the killing.

The APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina in a statement expressed dismay that some people had blown the incident out of proportion for their own ulterior motives. He said that people irrespective of their political ideologies had condemned the incident adding that there was no scope for politics on the matter.

He asked different media houses not to give any communal tinge to the stone pelting incident. He said, Kashmiris have always been hospitable and kind and have always ensured that no harm whatsoever is caused to the guests visiting this place.

However, the APSCC Chairman regretted that the incident had dented the hospitable and kind image of Kashmiri people and demanded a time-bound enquiry into the matter to expose the real motive behind the incident.

Thirumani, a resident of Indian Southern State of Tamil Nadu was recently injured and later succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a stone at Narbal-Gulmarg road.

