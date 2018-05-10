Waza urges world to help stop bloodshed in IOK

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has urged the international human rights organizations to play role in stopping the ongoing bloodshed in Kashmir.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering at Badroo Mehand in Bijbehra area of South Kashmir said every day Kashmir witnesses killing of children and youth, harassment frequent searches and cordon operations. “It is high time world community intervenes and urges New Delhi to stop killing Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people,” he added.

He termed the prevailing situation in Kashmir as most fragile and worrisome. He said that every village of south Kashmir has been turned into a killing field where each day, innocent youth are massacred by the trigger-happy forces.

The target killing of Kashmiri youth has become a routine and the world community has a moral responsibility to build pressure on New Delhi to stop the repression and resolve the dispute as per the promises made to the people at the United Nations.

