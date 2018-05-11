Indian Army Chief’s remarks on Kashmir strongly condemned

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the statement of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat on Kashmir and termed it illogical.

The Indian Army Chief said that Kashmiris should note down that they would not achieve freedom, no matter what.

The illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement in Srinagar termed General Rawat’s assertion as self-contradictory. He said Indian Army Chief needs to revisit basic historical facts before issuing such threats to the people that have resolved to achieve freedom from illegal occupation. He said General Rawat wants the Kashmiris to surrender before the Indian might without even realizing that many Generals before him failed to achieve the wishful goal despite using all their military might.

Senior Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari, in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the provocative remarks of the Indian Army Chief. He said that such statements could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they would continue their liberation movement till complete success.

A spokesman of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar while reacting to the remarks of Indian Army Chief said that British would also say Azadi was not possible but they had to concede in the end. He said Kashmir is a real political and humanitarian issue and can be addressed politically.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Mazahmat, Bilal Siddiqi, in his statement, reacting to the remarks of the Indian Army Chief, said that under the full patronage of their political bosses General Rawat’s predecessors were all using same language and tactics during their tenures to crush the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and the overwhelming sentiment of freedom with iron hand but miserably failed in their nefarious designs.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, said that India would never succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation struggle with military might.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement in Srinagar reacting to General Rawat’s statement said, “Kashmir is a living reality, political and humanitarian issue and should be addressed politically.”

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Political Movement, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, in his statement said that General Rawat should know that the freedom-loving Kashmiris could go to any extent to secure their cherished goal. It is clear now that General Rawat has accepted the fact that the people of Kashmir are demanding freedom from India, he added.

Grand Mufti-designate and vice Chairman of Muslim Personal Law Board, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a statement said General Bipin Rawat has lost his mind as he could not read the writing on the wall.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said, “It is unfortunate that the confrontational statement has been issued by General Rawat at a time when even pro-India political parties have started understanding the sensitivity of Kashmir dispute.” Indian Army Chief’s statement is in contrast to his last one where he had said that issues must be resolved mutually, he said.

The JKMM leader, Farida Behenji and the JKML spokesman in their separate statements in Srinagar said the Indian Army Chief was befooling the Indian people. Kashmiris are determined to take their struggle to its logical end,” they added.

