Indian policeman killed in Budgam attack

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian policeman was killed in an attack in Budgam district, today.

Unidentified gunmen attacked a police post in Wadwan area of the district injuring a policeman. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he died on the way.

Soon after the attack, Indian troops and police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers.

The forces’ personnel also launched a similar operation in Awantipora area of Pulwama after an attack on a CRPF party by some unidentified persons.

