IOK authorities detain Mirwaiz, Waza, Qazi Yasir

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest, today, hours ahead of his scheduled address at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

The forum spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that a police party reached the Nigeen residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and asked him not to come out. He said that the action was aimed at preventing the Mirwaiz from leading protests after the Juma prayers. The authorities also imposed strict restrictions in many parts of Srinagar to prevent people from staging demonstrations.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for peaceful protests after Juma prayers against the recent killings by the troops in the territory.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, along with 10 other party activists in Islamabad town. The police lodged them at Sadar Police Station in the town.

Indian police also arrested noted religious scholar and Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, near Moominabad area of Islamabad townwhen he was on the way to Dooru to address a public gathering. A civilian of the area was killed in the firing of Indian troops on protesters in Shopian on Sunday. Qazi Yasir has been lodged in the Saddar Police station in Islamabad.

