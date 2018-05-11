JKLF stages peaceful protest against killing spree in IOK

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leaders and activists, today, staged a peaceful protest against unabated killing spree in the territory.

The JKLF Vice Chairman advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt addressing a peaceful protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar said killings cannot deter Kashmiri people from their path of resistance and seeking freedom.

He said that a nation that has resolved to achieve freedom and is rendering valuable sacrifices for the righteous cause could not be intimidated by killings, arrests and other oppressive measures.

Bashir Ahmed Butt while condemning the continued imprisonment of the party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Noor Muhammad Kalwal and others, house detention of ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said that a ban had been put on mournings and condolences which was highly regrettable.

A resolution of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) was also read out and passed on the occasion. Many JKLF leaders read out the JRL resolution at various other mosques too which was unanimously adopted and accepted by the people.

Meanwhile, thousands of people offered funeral prayers in absentia for the recently martyred innocent Kashmiris in various parts of occupied Kashmir.

