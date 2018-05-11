JKMC delegation expresses solidarity with martyr’s family

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) led by its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and comprised Imtiyaz Ahmed and Sharifuddin, today, visited Doru area of Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with the family of 21 years old Sajad Ahmed Rather who was recently martyred by the Indian troops.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar speaking to the people said the sacrifices offered by the young freedom-lovers stand testimony to the fact that India cannot defeat Kashmiris by using its military might. He said the martyrs of Shopian including Sajad Ahmed have added a new chapter in the ongoing freedom movement which has a strong inspiring and motivating factor for every freedom-loving Kashmiri.

The martyr Sajad travelled more than 60 kilometers to join a peaceful assembly of people who had gathered to show solidarity with mujahideen and also tell the world that Kashmiris want their birthright to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in a statement in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the families of martyred youth and said that their sacrifices would definitely bring fruit.

On the directives of JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, party leaders staged protests in Srinagar, Islamabad and Pulwama against the worst kind of human rights violations by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The JKSM spokesman also condemned the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt.

Like this: Like Loading...