‘Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute’

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash and Hakim Abdul Rashid have said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the Kashmiri people are sacrificing for its just, honourable and lasting resolution.

Yousuf Naqash and Hakim Abdul Rashid addressing a public gathering at Rambeel Garh in Baramulla said neither Delhi nor its any apparatus can dilute the genuineness of the Kashmiris’ demand because the international community through the UN resolutions had recognised their inalienable right to self-determination.

They said the ongoing struggle for freedom will continue despite all odds till it reaches its logical conclusion. They maintained the Kashmiri people are determined and committed to the cause of freedom. It is also in the interest of India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue, they added.

Yousuf Naqash and Hakim Rashid read out the resolution outlined by the Joint Resistance Leadership demanding immediate halt to grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ghulam Muhammad Mir and Tahoor Sidiqi, today, led a protest demonstration at Buchpora in Soura area of Srinagar against the killing of innocent people by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. Addressing on the occasion, they expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth. They said the shooting indiscriminately at peaceful protesters manifest the sick mentality and aggression, adding that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

They said that the sacrifices offered by the Kashmiri youth made one thing clear that Kashmiri people were writing their destiny and for that they were hugely investing today by sacrificing the luxuries of life and challenging the forces.

Reacting to the Indian Army Chief’s remarks they said that his statement is against the reality, adding Kashmir conflict is a living reality and should be resolved politically.

Participants of the protest raised slogans in favour of freedom and against India.

