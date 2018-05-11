Kashmir seminar demands plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Islamabad, May 11 (KMS): Speakers at a seminar in Islamabad, today, urged India to fulfill its commitment of giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination through holding of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the UN supervision.

The seminar was organised by the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir and the speakers included Lt. Gen. (retd) Abdul Qayoom, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Abdul Basit, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan, Dr Habibur Rahman, Raja Najabat Hussain, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Farzana Bari, Dr. Shaheen Akhtar, Shameema Shawl, Altaf Hussain Wani and Sardar Usman Attaiq.

The speakers expressed serious concern over the ongoing gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir particularly the latest round of killings and brutalities, fake encounters, inhuman treatment meted out to political detainees, molestation of women, massacres and detention of people without producing before the courts even on the hearings fixed by courts.

They condemned the use of pellet guns to quell peaceful protests by the Indian forces to willfully blind the Kashmiris, mostly youth, and chemical substance to kill people and destroy structures during cordon and search operations. They expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and unlawful restrictions imposed on them by the Indian authorities in the territory.

The speakers deplored that the Kashmiri students were being deprived of right to education as they were being beaten mercilessly on roads and after barging into the educational institutions by the Indian forces.

They demanded of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, OIC and elected representatives in the UK, Europe and other countries to conduct an independent investigation into the human rights abuses by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The speakers deplored that India was using its investigating agencies like National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate besides the black laws like Public Safety Act (PSA) to put Hurriyat leaders behind the bars, harass them and prevent their access to the masses.

They also paid glowing tributes to thousands of the Kashmiri martyrs who have laid down their lives to achieve inalienable right to self-determination. They expressed serious concern over the Indian machinations to turn the overwhelming Muslim majority population in occupied Kashmir into a minority by settling Indian citizens and by plans to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution.

The speakers denounced the tactics being employed by India to force the Muslim population in Jammu to migrate from the region in particular the recent rape and subsequent murder of an 8-year-old girl, Aasifa, by Hindu extremists in Kathua district of Jammu. They expressed deep concern over the disappearance in custody of over 10,000 Kashmiris with their fate unknown and took note of the discovery of unnamed and unmarked mass graves in the territory.

A resolution passed during the seminar called upon the United Nations to assume its responsibility of organizing the plebiscite in Kashmir under its supervision in accordance with its resolutions on Kashmir. It demanded all international bodies including the United Nations, International Committee of Red Cross and other human rights organisations to mount pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and repeal black laws.

The resolution urged the UN and other relevant international fora to investigate all massacres, gang-rapes, fake encounters, forced disappearances, willful blinding of youth by using pellet guns and use of chemical substances during military operations by the Indian forces and Hindu terrorist organizations like RSS and BJP, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It called upon the United Nations to take serious note of the Indian designs to convert the Muslim majority in occupied Kashmir into a minority as these designs are intended to defeat the essence of Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination, the purpose of relevant UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the results of plebiscite whenever held in the territory in compliance with the UNSC resolutions.

The resolution appealed all international organizations including the OIC, EU etc. to play a meaningful and effective role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and urged India to cease forthwith all human rights violations, stop the bloodshed of the people of Kashmir and release all illegally detained Kashmiris and revoke false cases against Hurriyat leaders and activists.

