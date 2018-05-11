People hold forceful demos against killing spree in IOK

Several Hurriyat leaders detained, Jamia Masjid sealed

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful demonstrations in Srinagar and other major towns, today, against surge in the killing of youth by the Indian troops in the territory.

Call for the demonstrations was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. People took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and other areas raising high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The demonstrations were led by Hurriyat leaders including Advocate Bashir Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi. Indian troops and police personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters at various places, injuring many of them. People also offered funeral prayers in absentia in Srinagar, Pampore, Shopian and other areas for the martyrs.

The puppet authorities had imposed restrictions in many areas of Srinagar to prevent people from staging demonstrations. Juma prayers could not be held at the historic Jamia Masjid due to restrictions. The occupation authorities also put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Bilal Siddiqi, Zafar Akbar Butt, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Qazi Ahmed Yasir under house arrest or in custody to stop them from leading the protests.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Maulana Abbas Ansari, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, Farida Bahenji, Democratic Freedom Party, Muslim League, Dukhtaran-e-Millat and Grand Mufti-designate, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, in their statements in Srinagar strongly reacted to the recent assertion of the Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, that Kashmiris should note down that they could not get freedom from India. They said that the Kashmiri people had laid down unparalleled sacrifices for the liberation of their homeland and they would achieve their objective at all costs.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Shopian, Pulwama and Sumbal areas, today, against the killing of innocent people and other atrocities by the Indian troops.

An Indian policeman was killed when some unknown gunmen attacked a police post in Wadwan area of Budgam district, today.

In Islamabad, speakers at a seminar organized by the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir demanded of India to fulfill its commitments of giving the people of Jammu and Kashmiri their right to self-determination. The speakers included Lt. Gen. (retd) Abdul Qayoom, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Abdul Basit, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan, Lt. Gen. (retd) Amjad Shoiab, Raja Najabat Hussain and Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam. Addressing a gathering in Washington, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan and Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, appealed to the US to play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

