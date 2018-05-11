Pro-India parties responsible for Kashmiris’ bloodshed: Gilani

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that all pro-India parties and leaders are responsible for miseries and bloodbath of Kashmiris.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while commenting on a recently held meeting of pro-India parties and leaders.

The APHC Chairman in a statement in Srinagar said, “Going through the history, one can come cross a long list of these traitors with their horrifying crimes against their own people.” He said this pro-India class has mutually agreed to take turns to slaughter and to crush Kashmiris for their lust of power”.

Syed Ali Gilani said the pro-India politicians cunningly blame each other just to cement themselves in power. “They have brutally and mercilessly crushed the peaceful and public uprisings of 2008, 2010 and 2016, but shamefully have no regrets for it,” he said. Instead of soothing touch to the deeply inflicted wounds on the people of Kashmir, these people deceitfully beat their chests to hoodwink the common masses, he deplored.

“Had they even the slightest trace of their conscience and self-esteem, they should have long back parted ways with this bagger’s bowl of power and joined hands with their oppressed people to end this age-old slavery and oppression,” the APHC Chairman said.

Syed Ali Gilani said, Kashmiris spend their prime youth in jails and interrogations centres. “Nothing constructive is expected from these power-hungry people and they can even bulldoze the whole territory to remain in power,” he added.

