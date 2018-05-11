Shutdown in Sumbal, Shopian, Pulwama areas

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Sumbal town of Bandipora district, today, to protest against firing of pellets at a shopkeeper by the India police yesterday.

The police had fired pellets on the shopkeeper Abdul Rasheed Wani (50) which resulted in severe damage to his eye, besides injuries in the face. He is being treated at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

All shops and other business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

The Traders Federation Sumbal (TFS) staged a sit-in protest today and vowed to continue it until the police lodged an FIR against the police involved in the killing of the trader.

The police had yesterday fired pellets at the shopkeepers and students during a protest march taken out by the students against the recent killings in the Kashmir Valley.

The puppet authorities order closure of Degree College Sumbal and Higher Secondary School Sumbal today to prevent students from holding demonstrations.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown continued in Shopian district, today, against the killing of youth by the Indian troops during cordon and search operations and firing on protesters. Shutdown in Shopian this year has already completed 50 days on Thursday against the killings. The internet also remains suspended in Shopian for the past 45th days.

Many parts of Pulwama district also remained shut for the 11th consecutive day against the killings.

