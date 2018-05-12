Cops entered Pulwama college without permission: Principal

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, last summer when the Indian police entered Pulwama Degree College and thrashed students there it led to the students’ agitation across the territory.

The police had said before the Human Rights Commission of the territory that it entered the premises of the college on the request of the principal. But in a new twist to the case, the principal has rebutted the police version before the commission.

In a report submitted to the commission, the principal has said that on April 15, 2017 he was on routine round of the college at about 11:30 am when suddenly the students in the playground rushed towards the gate.

“I rushed to inquire about the matter and saw two police vehicles inside the college gate,” the report reads.

“I stood in front of the vehicle and requested the police personnel not to enter the college premises and leave, and also requested the students not to pelt stones on the vehicle.”

But unfortunately, the principal goes on to say, some police personnel came out of the vehicle and resorted to teargas shelling which created chaos in the college premises.

The principal says, he rang the Superintendent Police and Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama but both officials, according to the principal, told him that they were out of station.

“Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) meanwhile reached the college and because of their efforts the students were asked to leave the premises from all the buildings. A large number of students were injured,” the report says.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of police backs the principal’s report and says that the PA to Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama informed him about the clashes in the college and the entering of the police in the campus.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the pellet victims whose eyes have been damaged to appear before it on any working day.

It said the pellet victims can file their complaints in the office of Commission where a suo motu complaint is already pending adjudication.

Like this: Like Loading...