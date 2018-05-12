India fighting a disproportionate war against Kashmiris

Hurriyat leaders hail steadfastness of Shabbir Shah

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that a disproportionate war is being fought against the people of Kashmir by the ruling BJP regime at New Delhi to push them to the wall and break their resolve.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris had faced Delhi’s ruthless military might for the last three decades with steadfastness and commitment. They termed the Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat’s recent assertion that ‘Azadi was not possible as Kashmiri youth can’t fight army’ as an admission that military force would continue to be used by India to repress people and commit grave human rights violations in the occupied territory. They advised Bipin Rawat to realize that banking on military might would not fetch the desired result of conquering Kashmir which is a political and human issue concerning the right to self-determination of millions of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders at a meeting in Srinagar, today, hailed the steadfastness of the illegally detained senior resistance leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who has completed 31 years in incarceration. The meeting was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and was attended by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib, Fayaz Ahmad Sodagar, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Ghulam Muhammad Nagoo, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and Muhammad Yasin Attai. The participants expressed concern over the plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners and demanded their immediate release.

The puppet authorities have slapped draconian law, Public Safety Act, on the Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Bashir Ahmed Lone, and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist, Muhammad Rafiq Shah. Bashir Ahmed Lone, the JI district President for Srinagar, had led the funeral prayers of a martyred professor, Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt, while Muhammad Rafiq Shah was among thousands of people who attended the funeral prayers in Ganderbal on 6th April. They were arrested after the funeral prayers.

On the other hand, complete shutdown continued in Pulwama for the seventh consecutive day, today, against the recent killing of the youth by the Indian troops. A delegation of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum comprising Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Ghulam Nabi Najar, Pervez Ahmed Dar and others visited different areas of South Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth.

A soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force was killed in an attack at Chinar Bagh Mohalla Takiya in Pulwama district.

Protests were held at the Islamic University of Science and Technology in Awantipora, Pulwama, today, against the arrest of a student and his father by the Indian police.

