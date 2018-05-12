Indian soldier killed in Pulwama

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in Pulwama district.

The soldier identified as Mandeep Kumar was injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen during a cordon and search operation at Chinar Bagh Mohalla Takiya in Pulwama, late last night. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The troops also damaged two houses during the operation besides injuring owner of one of the houses, Bashir Ahmed.

Despite late hours of night, people took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations in the area against the operation.

