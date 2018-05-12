India’s brutal measures strengthening Kashmiris’ resolve: JRL

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has strongly condemned the puppet authorities for once again caging the entire resistance leadership and imposing curbs in Srinagar, barring people from offering Juma payers at Jamia Masjid and turning entire South Kashmir into a military fortress.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “While our youth are being brutally massacred no voice is allowed to be raised against this planned genocide.” They said, even funeral prayers in absentia are not allowed as leadership had announced to offer the same on Friday for the innocent people recently killed by the Indian troops last week in Shopian and Srinagar.

The leaders said that the more repressive measures Indian government and its local stooges in occupied Kashmir would employ to force the resistance leadership and the people of Kashmir into submission, the stronger would be the resolve to fight back for freedom from the forced rule. “The disproportionate war being fought against the people of Kashmir by the ruling BJP regime in India to push the people of Kashmir to the wall and break their resolve will never succeed as people are fighting for securing the inalienable right to determine their future guaranteed by the world’s highest body – the United Nations Security Council,” the added.

The statement said that the Kashmiri people had faced Delhi’s ruthless military might during the past three decades with steadfastness and commitment towards the final goal.

Reacting to the recent statement of the Indian Army Chief that “Azadi was not possible as youth can’t fight Army”, the resistance leaders said that it was an admission that the military force would continue to be used by the Indian state to repress people and to commit grave human rights violations in the territory. “Army chief must realize that banking on military might won’t fetch the desired result of conquering Kashmir. Kashmir is a political and human issue of more than ten million people who are asking for genuine rights,” they added.

