IOK authorities slap PSA on TeH, JI leaders

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities today slapped draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders arrested on May 6 soon after they participated in the funeral prayers of martyred university professor, Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt, in Ganderbal.

The JI District President for Ganderbal, Bashir Ahmed Lone, had led the funeral prayers of the martyred professor in Ganderbal and addressed the mourners while TeH District President, Muhammad Rafiq Shah, was among thousands of people who attended the funeral prayers.

Dr Rafi Butt and four other youth were martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Badigam area of Shopian on April 05.

