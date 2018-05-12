Kashmiri youth including women attacked in Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 (KMS): A disturbing video has gone viral on social media in which a group of Kashmiri youth including women is beaten in New Delhi by the local residents.

The incident took place late Friday night in Sidharth Extention area of New Delhi.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by a Delhi-based journalist captioned, “Kashmiri youths beaten up by a group of residents with sticks in southeast Delhi.”

“Attackers raised slogans Kashmiri terrorists go back. People want us to leave this area. We are staying here for years on rent,” the journalist quoted the victim in the tweet.

Narrating the incident, a victim Bilal Hussain told media that the locals of the area have been continuously taunting them from last one year. “Last night, some guests had visited us. We went out with them at around 12:30 pm along with my three sisters. A group of 40 locals pounced on us and beat us (including my sisters) with hockey sticks. We suffered injuries and were hospitalized later,” he said.

