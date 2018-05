Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Pulwama continued to remain shut for the seventh consecutive day, today, against the recent killing of youth by the Indian troops.

Shutdown continued in Pulwama district where an Indian soldier was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen during a cordon and search operation at Chinar Bagh Mohalla Takiya in Pulwama, late last night.

Like this: Like Loading...