Rawat’s remarks reveal his arrogant attitude: Gilani

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the recent remarks of the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat reveal his arrogant attitude.

The Army Chief had said that Azadi is not possible and it will never happen and that Kashmiri youth cannot fight Indian armed forces.

He said, “It is a fact that 10 lakh army with latest weaponry and technological update cannot be defeated by a few youth with minimum and little ammunition but it is also a fact that this military might has been kept engaged by these few people for the last 30 years and the army has to hide behind the human shield while fighting them.”

Terming the Army Chief’s statement as reflection of his arrogance and brute mindset based on military might, Syed Ali Gilani said, “These top ranked soldiers of India forget the historical facts that peaceful and sincere sentiment of a nation can never die down under the barrel of gun.”

He asked the Army Chief to go through the pages of history. “British army also threatened Indians when they were holding the reins of power in India, American sarcastically said same to Vietnamese and in recent past Russians also tried to hold the territory of Afghanistan with same rhetoric, but history stands testimony to the fact that all these powers were dashed to ground,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) headed by senior resistance leader, Masarat Alam Butt, while reacting to the Army chief’s statement, said, “Army chief is befooling the Indian population.”

Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo and Ghulam Nabi War in a joint statement strongly condemned the army chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks that Kashmiri youth should realise that ‘Azadi’is not possible.

They said, “Rawat’s threat that to bomb Kashmiris like Syrian regime is not new, But “it’s not Syria it’s kashmir dispute, which is an internationally recognised disputed territory and the UN has passed 18 resolutions on Kashmir.”

Javaid Ahmad Mir in his statement in Srinagar said, “It is really sad that one of the biggest military powers of the world is threatening the innocent people of Kashmir, who are fighting peacefully the 10 lakh Indian armed forces and showing their resistance against India by scarifying their lives, their properties and their generations for the scared cause of freedom.”

The High Court Bar Association in a statement denounced the statement of the Indian Army and said that the Kashmiri people are only asking for the implementation of the United Nations resolutions, which guaranteed them the right to self-determination, the exercise of which has also been promised by the Indian leaders, right from Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Atal Behari Vajpayee, to them.

Like this: Like Loading...