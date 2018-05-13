Another Kashmiri beaten up in India in two days

Manali, May 13 (KMS): Hindu extremists raising anti-Kashmir slogans attacked a Kashmiri businessman and subjected him to severe torture, this time, in Himachal Pradesh state of India.

Police registered a case about beating up of the Kashmiri businessman, Hakim Saamir, in Manali, a day after a family was attacked by Hindu extremists in New Delhi.

Reports said Hakim Saamir was at his business ‘Hornet Hospex LLP’ situated on Mall Road in Manali when a group of Hindu hooligans chanting slogans stormed it shouting anti-Kashmiri slogans.

The latest incident came a day after a Kashmiri family, including young women, was harangued and beaten up with sticks in Delhi’s Siddharth Extension residential colony.

Reports of incidents of attacks on and abuse of Kashmiri people living in different parts of India have become more frequent in recent years, especially after Narendra Modi assumed charge as prime minister of India.

