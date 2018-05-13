APHC condemns detention of TeH leaders, activists

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the illegal detention of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Rafiq Owaisi and Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Bashir Ahmad Lone.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Both the leaders have been booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted them to Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu.”

Condemning the invoking ‘lawless-law’, PSA against Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders, the spokesman said, “The PDP-led regime has launched a fresh drive of arrests and imposing of the PSA against the resistance leaders.”

Decrying the continued detention of Ameer Hamza Shah, he said, “The PSA slapped on Ameer Hamza was declared null and void by the judiciary. Even his release orders were issued by the court but the so-called authorities created hurdles and he was slapped with another PSA.”

Expressing concern over the deteriorating health of Mir Hafeezullah lodged in jail for the past several years, the spokesman said, “He is suffering from diabetes and kidney problem. Despite his deteriorating health, no proper treatment is provided to him.”

He demanded immediate release of all the political prisoners including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Shafi Sharieti, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Shahid Yusuf, Abdul Ghani Butt, Abdul Khaliq Regu, Abdul Subhan Wani, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, M Yusuf Mir, Shakil Ahmad Yatoo, Aashiq Husain Narchor, Muhammad Amin Ahangar, Muhammad Amin Parey, Abdul Majid Parey, Nazir A Mantoo, Javed Ahmad Phuley, Muhammad Husain Wagey abd Sajjad Ahmad Butt.

