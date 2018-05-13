BJP takes notice of Nirmal’s anti- army remarks

Jammu, May 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, troubles are piling up for Speaker of puppet Kashmir assembly and former deputy Chief Minister, Nirmal Singh for saying that Indian army is harassing people and not letting them construct even toilets near army camps.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ashok Koul in a media interview in Jammu said that the party had taken a strong notice of Singh’s statement. “We will talk to him and apprise the party high command accordingly,” he said.

The imminent reprimand from the party comes after the army moved the High Court to file a case against constructions near its camp in Ban village in Nagrota area of Jammu region.

The case had been filed on May 3, three days after Kavinder Singh replaced Nirmal Singh as the deputy chief minister, in a ministerial reshuffle.

Indian media quoted Singh as saying that “army doesn’t let people construct even a toilet. People are harassed”.

It is interesting to note that Nirmal Singh did not voice opposition to Indian army while speaking for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the fact is the Indian army has raised objection to the construction of a house by Nirmal Singh himself in the vicinity of an army camp in Nagrota area of Jammu district.

