JKML takes stock of prevailing situation in IOK

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) in its Executive Council meeting took stock of prevailing situation in the territory.

A JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the main aim of the meeting was to make party stronger at grass-root level. “The office bearers discussed the ongoing struggle and present political situation in Kashmir Valley. They also decided to take certain steps to make the party more vibrant and active on ground,” he said.

Abdul Ahad Para addressing the meeting reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue struggle till securing their birthright to self-determination. The people of Kashmir have rendered countless sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs,” the spokesperson said.

He also highlighted background of Kashmir dispute and urged the people to exercise perseverance for achievement of right to self-determination. He reiterated that sacrifices of Kashmiri won’t go in vain, said the spokesperson.

Parra on the occasion saluted the courage and dedication of resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Mohammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Yousuf Falayee, Pir Saifullah, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Mehrajiddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahamd Dar, Showket Hakim, Merajuddin Nanda, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ehtisham Malik, Dr Tariq Ahamd Butt, Fairoz Ahmad Butt and Parvez Ahmad Butt.

