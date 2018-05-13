Qazi Yasir visits families of martyred youth in Kulgam

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, prominent religious scholar and the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir visited the families of martyred youth in Dooru, Kulgam, who were killed by the Indian troops in Shopian on Sunday.

Qazi Ahmed Yasir expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and said Kashmiri youth have sacrificed their blood to ensure a better tomorrow for the Kashmiri people. “We are proud of our youth and they all are our brothers,” Mirwaiz Yasir said.

Responding to the statement of the Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat, he said that the Army General should know that the youth of Kashmir are aware about every move of the India and have countered every step of it. He said Bipin Rawat should know that he can never win a lost cause.

