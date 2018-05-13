Yasin Malik flays arrest of JI, TeH activists

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has deplored the arrest of Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Bashir Ahmad Lone and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Rafiq Shah Owaisee under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) that too for participating in funeral prayers of a martyred youth.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar that earlier Baramulla Police had also arrested and booked ailing JKLF leaders, Sirajuddin Mir and Abdul Rashid Magloo under PSA on the same charges.

He said stopping people from participating in funeral prayers and arresting peaceful political activists and leaders amounts to a direct interference in religious affairs of Muslims which is highly condemnable. He said those pro-India stooges who on daily basis are delivering sermons through print, electronic and social media should feel some shame of these anti-democracy and anti-people acts and should also reserve some of their thoughts and condemnations for these inhuman acts.

Condemning the prolonged detention of Hurriyat leader, Mir Hafizullah who has been languishing in different jails for last many years, the JKLF Chairman said a peaceful political activist is being victimized and tortured for his political belief and activities.

