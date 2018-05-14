AAC remembers Abdul Salam Dalal

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) has paid rich tributes to prominent Hurriyat leader, Abdul Salam Dalal on his 59th death anniversary.

To commemorate his anniversary a function was organized at Mirwaiz Manzil in Rajouri Kadal which was presided over by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Highlighting the contribution of the deceased, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he was committed to the freedom struggle of Kashmir and worked honestly under the guidance and patronage of Moulana Yousuf Shah.

He said that it was the primary responsibility of the people of Kashmir including the youth to protect the mission of martyrs and the heroes of resistance movement.

On the occasion, many ACC leaders including Ghulam Qadir Beigh, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Sufi Mushtaq Ahmad, advocate Sheikh Yasir Rouf Dalal and Maulna Shamas Rehman highlighted the political and social contribution of Abdul Salam Dalal towards the Kashmir movement.

Like this: Like Loading...