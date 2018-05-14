India’s approach towards Kashmir can prove costly: DFP

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has warned that the unrealistic approach of India towards the long-pending Kashmir dispute can prove costly on the peace and stability of the region.

The DFP Secretary General, Mohammad Abdullah Tari in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmiris want end to their troubles by determining their political future but the Indian stubbornness and rigidity increases their plight.

He said India is claiming to be the largest democracy of the world; however, it has miserably failed in listening to the democratic vices of Kashmiri people. New Delhi jailed political voices like DFP Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and thought Kashmir will be silenced but the youth who are representing the resistance movement in their own way have proved that Kashmiris cannot be defeated easily.

Tari said it is high time for India to shun the stubbornness and rigid approach and hear the real voices of Kashmiri people resisting on many fronts. By exhibiting inflexible approach, New Delhi is also risking lives of its forces personnel who have to face a testing situation which has already affected their psyche, he added.

New Delhi must realize that killing Kashmiri freedom lovers, jailing their genuine voices like Shabbir Shah and using cruel laws against them has yielded nothing, so it must adopt the resolution process to help a peaceful and stabilized south Asian region, he maintained.

