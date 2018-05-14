Internet blockade suffers south Kashmir’s residents

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the continued Internet blockade in south Kashmir districts has taken toll on people with trader and student communities seeking restoration of the service at an earliest.

Various delegations of students and traders talking to media said they have been hit hard by the continued Internet blockade in the region.

A delegation of students said they are unable to prepare for various competitive exams scheduled this year. They said with no Internet in their region, the puppet authorities have put their careers at stake. They also threatened to launch a stir in case the Internet is not restored soon in south Kashmir.

Internet remains suspended in the south Kashmir districts from past over two weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...