Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: MeA

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi (MeA) celebrated its 40th foundation day with the resolve to continue its struggle against illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeA held a meeting in Srinagar, which was presided over by its President Mir Muhammad Iqbal. The meeting paid rich tributes to all the martyrs of Kashmir who sacrificed their present for the future of Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by MeA leaders including Qutb-e-Aalm, Zahid Bukhari, Jamshad Aadil Irshad Husain, Manzoor Ahmad and Haji M Ismail.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Muhammad Iqbal said, “Mahaz is the citadel to safeguard the sacrifices of Kashmiris, which of course are very huge thus the party believes in whole rather than its parts, vis-à-vis political resistance of Kashmir.”

“Kashmir being the nuclear flashpoint in South Asia is the biggest threat to regional peace and security, as such world community is appealed not to allow Indo-Pak situation to drift,” he said according to that statement issued after the meeting.

Mir Muhammad Iqbal said that 1975 ignominious Indira-Abdullah Accord had created a sense of deprivation among the freedom zealots of Kashmir, but, the creation of of Mahaz-e-Azadi by Sofi Muhammad Akber on 7th May 1977 infused new vigor in the souls of Kashmiri youth to fight Indian occupation.

Like this: Like Loading...