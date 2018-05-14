Kashmir solution under UN resolutions urged

Srinagar, May 14 (kMS): In occupied Kashmir, a meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) was held in Sopore which was chaired by its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and was attended by Mohammad Ramzan, Shamim Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed and Haji Muzzaffer Ahmed besides others.

The participants of the meeting gave valuable suggestions to further the cause of freedom movement. These suggestions were decided to be the future course of the organization.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in his address said Kashmir is an international dispute and should be resolved democratically by implementing the UN resolutions and according to the will of Kashmiri people.

The meeting appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to take strict action against the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory and put pressure on India to settle the lingering dispute peacefully and democratically.

