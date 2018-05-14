Political detainees being denied medical aid in Tihar Jail

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has said that illegally detained ailing Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail are denied proper medical aid.

The JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government is sparing no efforts to prolong the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including the JKNF Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan.

He said, “Nayeem Ahmad Khan and other leaders are denied proper medical treatment in Tihar jail. The denial of medical aid to the ailing leaders by the jail authorities has endangered their lives. The irony is that the Indian government is using different tactics to continuously keep them behind the bars as India has no political answers to their just political stance about Kashmir dispute.”

Terming the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails as seriously alarming, the spokesman said, “The jail authorities are subjecting them to inhuman treatment and the plight of political prisoners has now reached to a dangerous point.”

