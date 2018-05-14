Protests erupt at IUST against student’s detention

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, scores of students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, today, staged a protest against the detention of a B Tech student of the university.

The protesting students demanded immediate release of the student, who has been identified as Tasaduk Rashid Butt.

Media reports said that Tasaduk was picked up by the Indian police on Thursday night along with his father. The students raised slogans “Tasaduk ko Rihaa karo (release, Tasaduk)”.

Earlier in the morning, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of police had stopped a bus of the university at Pampore and noted down details of several male students.

