Pulwama people donate money to rebuild houses

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people of Pulwama district donated more than seven hundred thousand rupees for the reconstruction of two houses, destroyed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Wagum village on Saturday.

The residential houses belong to two brothers – Bashir Ahmad Butt and Mohammad Yousuf Butt.

Soon after the cordon was called off, the youth across the village asked people to help the house owners. They used loudspeakers for the appeal.

“More than seven lakh rupees were collected on the very first day,” Ayaz Ahmad, a local told media adding that Bar Association Pulwama donated one lakh rupees.

The youth said they would continue raising funds for victims and that they are yet to approach many well wishers.

