Six injured after police use force on protesting teachers

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, around half a dozen government teachers sustained injuries in the use of brute force by Indian police on protesters in Srinagar, today.

Dozens of teachers were detained by Kothi Bagh Police after they tried to march towards civil secretariat to press for their demands. As the teachers tried to march towards Civil Secretariat, the police party reached the spot and bundled dozens of them in police vehicles and lodged them in Kothi Bagh Police station.

The police also used water cannons to thwart teachers protest march towards civil secretariat. The teachers were protesting against the delay in release of salaries.

Hundreds of teachers had assembled at Pratap Park Srinagar to voice their protest against inordinate delay in the release of their salaries. Police resorted to cane-charging after the protesting teachers blocked the traffic movement on busy Residency Road Lal Chowk.

Pertinently, the salary of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers (ReT) is pending from over three months.

