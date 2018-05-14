There is an undeclared war in Kashmir valley: P. Chidambaram

New Delhi, May 14 (KMS): Former Indian home minister and finance minister, P Chidambaram has said that there is an undeclared internal war going in occupied Kashmir.

P Chidambaram in an article written in the Indian Express said, “The king will never raise the sword against his own people. With great sorrow, it must be admitted that there is an undeclared internal war in the Kashmir Valley.

“Across the aisle: India is failing the test on Jammu and Kashmir,” Chidambaram wrote in scathing article.

The senior congress leader also admitted that New was adopting muscular, militaristic approach to quell dissent has pushed the Valley to the brink of disaster.

“Violence and death are on the rise. The PDP-BJP coalition government lacks even a shred of legitimacy, yet the Chief Minister, Ms Mehbooba Mufti, will not end the farce that is becoming a tragedy,” he said.

“As every day passes, I despair more. All that India, as a nation, has stood for —unity, integrity, pluralism, religious tolerance, a government accountable to the people, dialogue to resolve differences etc — are on test in J&K. India, as a nation, is failing the test,” Chidambaram further added.

