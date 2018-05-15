AMU alumni protest against Hindu extremists’ attack

New Delhi, May 15 (KMS): The alumni of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) braving the dust storm and rain that hit the Indian capital gathered in New Delhi to protest against the attack on the students of the institute, by members of the extremist Hindu Yuva Vahini group.

Despite the rain and strong winds, more than 100 former students of the university staged a sit-in at Barakhamba Road in Delhi. Members of the alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia as well as the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also joined the silent protest.

Holding placards denouncing the attack on the university and its students, the AMU Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA) and others said that the incident was politically motivated to disrupt communal harmony.

The AMUOBA President Irshad Ahmed, while speaking to media persons, sought a judicial inquiry into the attack earlier this month over a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the university campus.

They also demanded the suspension of the police officers who assaulted the students when they had gone to lodge an FIR against the attack, by the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

