Indian Policeman killed, another injured in Bijbehara attack

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian policeman was killed and another sustained injuries when unknown gunmen attacked a police vehicle in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, today.

Reports said that in the firing two policemen were injured in the attack. Both of them were shifted to sub-district hospital in Bijbehara where one of them was declared brought dead on arrival.

Indian police confirmed the incident in a tweet and added that the cordon and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. KMS–14T

