IOK people urged to donate towards APHC

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, has appealed to the people and resourceful person of the society to donate towards the APHC for carrying its mission.

Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the APHC had always pursued the noble mission of helping unprivileged and those in distress.

He said that for the last seven decades the people of occupied Kashmir had presented unparalleled sacrifices and nourished their freedom movement with their blood. “Hundreds are languishing in jails and detention centers and their families are in distress and looking for our help,” he said.

The APHC General Secretary while appealing for charity donations for the Hurriyat in the month of Ramadan said, this is the month of patience, tolerance and sympathy and the Muslims all over the world donate generously in this month for their downtrodden brethren. “It is the month of charity and it creates a beautiful environment of helping each other,” he said.

Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi appealed to the people to donate generously their Zakat, Sadaqat and other donations for the help of those on priority whose earnings have greatly been affected by the current wave of oppression, and disburse the donations accordingly.

Like this: Like Loading...